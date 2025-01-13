International meeting in Riyadh marks unified Arab, international stance to support Syria

(MENAFN) An international meeting in Riyadh on Sunday marked a unified Arab and international stance to support Syria, advocating for the lifting of sanctions and reinforcing Syria's territorial integrity, with a commitment to ensuring the country does not destabilize the region. The conference aimed at fostering stability in Syria following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, featured Syrian Foreign Asaad Al-Shaibani, and the foreign ministers of countries such as Turkey, the Gulf Cooperation Council states, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, Britain, and Germany. The US and Italy were represented at the deputy foreign minister level.



The meeting follows the recent overthrow of Bashar al-Assad by forces led by Ahmed al-Shara, head of Syria's new administration, who is now seeking relief from international sanctions. Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, who chaired the session, emphasized the importance of removing unilateral and UN sanctions on Syria and reaffirmed the need to uphold Syria's unity and sovereignty. He also noted the importance of continuing support for Syria’s recovery, including the establishment of new state institutions and the return of refugees. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aty highlighted the necessity for the international community to unite to prevent Syria from becoming a source of regional instability. He reiterated Egypt's stance of preserving Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty while advocating for an inclusive, Syrian-led political process. Abdel Aty emphasized that this process must involve all political and social factions to ensure the success of Syria’s transition, as per UN Security Council Resolution 2254.



In a related statement, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaya Callas, confirmed that easing sanctions on Syria is part of the EU’s agenda. She noted that tangible progress in the political transition process must follow any sanctions relief, and highlighted the EU’s commitment to assisting in Syria’s transition.

MENAFN13012025000045015687ID1109082824