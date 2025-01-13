Ex-S-Korean President decides not to attend first court hearing to decide whether he will be removed from office or reinstated

(MENAFN) Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yul will not attend the first court hearing to decide whether he will be removed from office or reinstated, citing concerns for his personal safety, according to his lawyer, as reported by Yonhap news agency on Sunday. Lawyer Yoon Kap-kyun explained that authorities from the Investigation Office (CIO) and the were attempting to execute arrest warrants in unlawful ways, creating fears about his safety and the risk of accidents.



He emphasized that any court appearance by the president would require addressing these safety and security issues. The Constitutional Court is set to hold the hearing on Tuesday. The anti-corruption bureau plans a second attempt to arrest Yoon as part of a criminal investigation into his failed attempt to impose martial law in early December. An earlier arrest attempt on January 3 was unsuccessful after a six-hour standoff with security forces at a fortified complex in central Seoul.



The Corruption Investigation Office confirmed in a text message that Yoon’s lawyers had notified them of their appointment on Sunday afternoon but did not provide further details. Yoon’s push for martial law led to South Korea's most significant political crisis in decades, also affecting the country’s economic growth outlook.

