Inside Shein village, labor behind the world's biggest fast-fashion empire

In some areas of Guangzhou, a bustling port on the Pearl River in southern China, the sound of sewing machines is a constant.



As they complete the t-shirts, shorts, blouses, pants, and swimwear that will be transported to outfit wardrobes in more than 150 countries, it echoes through the open windows of factories from dawn till nightfall.



The "Shein village" neighborhood in Panyu, a maze of factories that supply the biggest fast-fashion store in the world, is the source of this sound.



"If there are 31 days in a month, I will work 31 days," one worker said to BBC.



According to the majority, they only get one day off per month.



Over the course of several days, the BBC visited ten factories, spoke with four owners, and interviewed over twenty staff. We also visited textile suppliers and labor markets.



We discovered that the core of this empire is a workforce that violates Chinese labor rules by working 75 hours a week behind sewing machines.



