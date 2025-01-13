Group of rabbis from Jewish movement Chabad perform Talmudic prayers, rituals

(MENAFN) Just days after the announcement of the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s in Syria, a group of rabbis from the Jewish movement Chabad performed Talmudic prayers and rituals in the village of Hader, located in the Golan Heights buffer zone between Israel and Syria. The movement’s official website confirmed that on December 12, followers of Chabad conducted prayers with their children in the recently seized Syrian territory, now under Israeli control. Chabad, one of the largest and oldest Hasidic Jewish movements worldwide, was founded in 1788 by Rabbi Shneur Zalman of Liadi in Belarus. The movement, headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, promotes Jewish spiritual and material well-being and works to strengthen the connection of Jews to their faith and rituals.



A video of Chabad followers reciting “Hatania,” a key religious text of the movement, circulated widely in Zionist media. The video confirmed that the Chabad followers viewed their presence in Syria as a historic first, as they declared plans to establish a "Habbad" house in the village of Hader in northern Quneitra. They claimed the land as their own and emphasized their intention to settle there, referring to it as part of their territorial rights. Following the collapse of the Assad regime and the breakdown of the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement, Israel has extended its control over the Golan Heights, including the buffer zone. The Golan region houses the Katzrin Jewish local council, often called the "Golan Capital," and several settlements incorporated into the Golan Regional Council.



Rabbi Shalom Beer Herzl, a resident of the Golan Heights, celebrated the announcement of the new Beit Chabad in Syria, calling it a historic moment. Chabad has established a strong presence in Israel and abroad, with over 3,500 branches across more than 110 countries. The movement also offers educational workshops on Judaism, focusing on the needs of Jews globally. The movement’s embrace of territorial expansion in the Golan reflects broader Zionist ideals, influencing actions in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, where settlers adopt similar strategies. According to the late Egyptian sociologist Abdel Wahab El-Mesiri, Chabad members revere Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson as one of the most prominent Jewish figures of the 20th century.

