Imperialist wars wreak havoc across world

(MENAFN) Imperialist wars are wreaking havoc across the world, leaving innocent children in Gaza, Sudan, and other conflict zones with both physical and psychological scars that will last a lifetime. A study published in December 2024 brought this painful reality to light, especially focusing on Gaza's children. According to the study, a staggering 79% of children in Gaza suffer from nightmares, 87% experience extreme fear, and 38% deal with bedwetting. Nearly half of their parents say their children believe they will die in the war, with 96% of Gaza's children feeling that death is imminent. The results highlight the deep trauma and despair these children face daily. This article could have ended with those stark numbers, but there's more to consider. In March 2024, the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child issued a report about the war in Sudan. The brutal conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, both supported by foreign powers, is devastating the lives of Sudanese children. The UN report highlights that 24 million children in Sudan, nearly half the country’s population, face the threat of a "generational catastrophe." Millions of children are out of school, displaced, and suffering from malnutrition.



The concept of a "generational catastrophe" refers to the lasting trauma that will affect Sudan’s children for years to come, with no hope of recovery for generations. A 2017 scientific study found that childhood trauma, especially in war zones, alters a child’s nervous system, leaving them with heightened anxiety and alertness that persists into adulthood. The long-term health consequences of such trauma include a higher risk of heart disease and cancer, according to studies on children from previous war-torn regions. In 2022, doctors from Afghanistan, India, Ireland, and Sri Lanka addressed the plight of Afghan children, who have known nothing but war throughout their lives. They called for an integrated healthcare plan for Afghan children, using telehealth and non-medical professionals to address their mental health needs. However, this proposal remains largely unrealized as war profiteers continue to thrive. A report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) in December 2024 revealed that the revenues of the top 100 arms manufacturers reached $632 billion in 2023, with five US companies accounting for nearly a third of that total.



This tragic reality underscores the stark contrast between the profits made by the war industry and the continued suffering of children born into conflict zones. While billions of dollars go to arms manufacturers, none of this wealth is directed toward healing the wounds of children affected by war.

