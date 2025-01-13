Ongoing discussions within Israel about possibility of dividing Syria into "cantons"

(MENAFN) Israel Hayom has reported that there are ongoing discussions within Israel about the possibility of dividing Syria into "cantons" to protect its minority groups. These talks come as Israel prepares for a meeting involving Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, with a particular focus on the Turkish involvement in Syria. Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz recently chaired a ministerial meeting that addressed developments in Syria, especially concerns regarding the new Syrian leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and the safety of the Druze and Kurdish minorities.



Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen proposed hosting an international conference on Syria as part of efforts to promote regional stability. Among the proposals discussed was the idea, previously considered by Israeli political and security officials since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime, to divide Syria into cantons to ensure the security and rights of Syria’s ethnic groups. Cohen suggested that the conference be used to explore this proposal further. However, the report notes that any initiative linked to Israel could face significant opposition inside Syria, which would require keeping the discussions confidential.



Security officials emphasize that Israel does not plan to maintain a permanent presence in Syria but will hold its positions in captured areas until stability is achieved—potentially through such a conference that could redefine Syria's borders and structure, allowing Israeli forces to withdraw while preserving security interests. Officials indicate that such a resolution remains a distant prospect. Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government, the Israeli military has taken control of several positions along the Syrian border.

