Playing Spin In Australia Is Very Different To Playing Spin In Sri Lanka, Says Mcsweeney

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Australia batter Nathan McSweeney has said he will bring out a new method of playing spin in Sri Lanka during the two-match Test series in Galle, adding that facing spinners at home is very different to playing against them in the island nation.

In the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy, McSweeney struggled against India's fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, averaging just 14.4 in three matches, before losing his place to young opener Sam Konstas.

But McSweeney was handed a second chance in Tests via his selection for the Test trip to Sri Lanka, where his skills against spinners will be put through a stern examination by the hosts' spinners' led by Prabath Jayasuriya, who took a 12-wicket haul in a win over Australia in 2022.

“I've worked out a method (batting to spin) in Australia that's worked for me so far in my Shield career, but I'll definitely have to develop a new one ... playing spin in Australia is very different to playing spin over there.”

“I'm lucky enough to have grown up in Queensland with Mitch Swepson and Matt Kuhnemann, and have faced a lot of spin – and quality spin. Hopefully, I can implement the work in Sri Lanka. I didn't quite take my opportunity when I got my first three Tests, so I'm hopeful, but you just never know,” said McSweeney to The Age on Monday.

He also expressed confidence in his part-time off-spin bowling turning out to be an asset in Sri Lanka.“In Shield cricket over the last couple of years it probably hasn't suited condition-wise for me to bowl a lot of overs, but I'm still working hard at it. Definitely if I get an opportunity I would love to have a bowl in conditions that suit off spin bowling.”