Ongoing urban battles in Chasiv Yar as Ukraine repels Russian advances

(MENAFN)

Active urban battles are continuing in Chasiv Yar. The Ukrainian defense are making advancements, but the Russian military are still progressing. Viktor Trehubov, deputy for Ukraine's Khortytsia Group of Forces, stated this on Ukrainian television, when asked about the recent conditions with the defense of Chasiv Yar, Ukrinform reads.





"Active urban battles are ongoing in Chasiv Yar. The enemy is trying to get back to the refractory plant. Ukrainian are trying to repel them, and so far they have managed to deal them a serious blow. The enemy's tactics there are quite simple: they try to regroup, gather strength and strike again each time," Trehubov announced.



In line with him, such conflicts have been continuing there for quite some time - the Russian military amasses forces, getting through the canal, attempt to reach the refractory plant, but the Ukrainian army rejecting them.



"We have certain success, but we should understand that Russians continue to make repeated attempts," the deputy stated.



MENAFN13012025000045016953ID1109082298