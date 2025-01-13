GCC Youth Summit Calls For Preserving Culture, Sustainable Growth

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The GCC Youth Summit 2025 concluded yesterday with key recommendations for regional growth, including preservation of cultural heritage, supporting sustainability efforts and addressing climate challenges.

QatarDebate Center, founded by Qatar Foundation, has successfully concluded the summit. Held under the theme,“Dialogue and Visions,” the summit featured two days of insightful discussions about groundbreaking ideas, focused on the future of the Gulf region and the pivotal role of youth in advancing various industries.

Key recommendations from the summit, developed by the participants, emphasised the development of policies in several key areas. These included the preservation of cultural heritage, supporting sustainability efforts, addressing climate challenges, developing the Gulf technology sector, and diversifying the economy away from reliance on oil.



Qatar Airways' Sama becomes world's first digital human cabin crew to debut on social media

Umm Salal honey exhibition showcases premium local products at competitive prices Environment Ministry supports ecotourism with Sealine Season

Read Also

Other focal points included leveraging the Gulf's political legacy and its international policy paths, and enhancing the region's healthcare system to meet the needs of its societies.

Organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Youth of Qatar, the strategic partner, and Msheireb Museums, the logistical partner, the event took place at Bin Jelmood House in Msheireb Downtown Doha. The summit provided a vibrant and interactive platform for youth and experts from across the Gulf to present their visions, exchange ideas, and formulate constructive recommendations for the future of the region.

The summit's closing session was attended by Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports and Youth H E Yasser bin Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Jamal, and decision-makers from across GCC countries, along with members of the QatarDebate Center, led by its Executive Director, Dr. Hayat Abdullah Marafi.

During the closing session, titled,“Our Cultural Identity in the Digital Age: Bridging Media Diversity and Cultural Heritage in Production,” participants explored the role of initiatives in the GCC to produce visual and written cultural content. Moreover, they highlighted the integration of technological advancements in the process while focusing on preserving Gulf identity through the promotion of linguistic heritage and regional cultural production.

The session brought together Saad Al Qahtani, a Kuwaiti content creator and host of Atheer, Habka; Layan Abdul Shakoor, Saudi founder and creative director of Mauzoun; and Fatma Al Remaihi, CEO of the Doha Film Institute.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Al Jamal, emphasised the ministry's commitment to youth development, stating:“At the Ministry of Sports and Youth, we believe that young people are the pillar of sustainable development. Therefore, we strive to provide an environment that enables youth to achieve their ambitions and develop their skills.”

He further added,“Today's challenges call for teamwork and collaboration to achieve shared goals. Through this summit, we hope that we will be able to develop effective strategies that contribute to empowering youth and enhancing their contribution to society.”

Dr. Marafi underscored the importance of the summit in stimulating constructive dialogue among young leaders in the Gulf. She noted,“Gulf youth are the force driving significant societal transformations today. In a rapidly changing world, the youth of the region are not only facing significant challenges but also creating innovative solutions that impact both their societies and the global community. Therefore, the GCC Youth Summit is an ideal platform for these young leaders to showcase their potential and contribute effectively to vital issues such as sustainability, education, and the impact of technology.”

She added,“We are proud to witness a generation committed to shaping their future. At QatarDebate Center, we aim to empower this generation and help pave the way for them to achieve their goals. Young people are the leaders of tomorrow, and together, we will build a sustainable and innovative future in the Gulf and beyond.” The summit marked another significant step in QatarDebate's commitment to supporting the role of youth and their innovative ideas in shaping the region's future. The GCC Youth Summit follows the successful Oasis of Dialogue Forum held in Oman in 2024, and the Doha Forum: Youth Edition 2024, which served as vital platforms for highlighting the voices of young leaders from around the world.