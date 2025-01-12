Tripartite Meeting Of Foreign Ministers Of Eritrea, Egypt And Somalia

(MENAFN- APO Group)

First Tripartite Regular Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Eritrea, Egypt and Somalia was convened in Cairo yesterday.

At the meeting Mr. Osman Saleh, of Foreign Affairs of Eritrea, Dr. Badir Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, and Mr. Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Somalia, discussed on strengthening regional cooperation as well as promotion of peace and security in the Horn of Africa.

The meeting was conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Tripartite Summit held in Asmara on 10 October 2024 between President Isaias Afwerki, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and President Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud.

Foreign Minister Osman Saleh further held a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, on bolstering economic cooperation between the two countries.

