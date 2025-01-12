Vice President Kamala Harris' Jimmy Carter Funeral Photo Sparks Debate: Donald Trump Missing Was It On Purpose?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A recent Instagram post by Vice President Kamala Harris is drawing attention after a noticeable absence from the photo of the funeral service for the late President Jimmy Carter. The image shared by the VP account appears to intentionally exclude President-elect Donald Trump. The funeral, held at the Washington National Cathedral last Thursday (January 9), was a significant moment, bringing together the five living US presidents , alongside former vice presidents and other dignitaries, to honor Carter's life and legacy.

The photo includes Harris , President Joe Biden , former presidents Bill Clinton , George W. Bush, and Barack Obama , as well as former vice presidents Al Gore and Mike Pence, standing solemnly with their hands over their hearts during the ceremony. However, one notable figure was missing from the post: President-elect Donald Trump , who was seen attending the funeral alongside other former presidents.





While Trump and incoming First Lady Melania Trump were seated next to Obama at the event, they were both notably absent from the image posted by Harris on her Instagram on Saturday (January 11). The exclusion of Trump, who was present in D.C. to pay respects, sparked a flurry of social media reactions, with many speculating whether the decision to leave him out was intentional.

A subtle snub?

The omission of Trump from the photo has raised eyebrows, with many on social media commenting on the crop job. One Instagram user joked,“The crop goes crazy,” while another noted,“She really said 'Trump aint getting on MY VP feed.'” Others defended the action, pointing out that the Vice President is well within her rights to curate her own social media content, with one commenter writing,“It's called owning your own account and doing whatever you want.”