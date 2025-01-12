Job Generation Must Get Top Priority In The 2025-26 Budget Of Narendra Modi Govt

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)





By Dr. Gyan Pathak

Prioritizing employment generation and increasing funds for employment guarantee schemes have unquestionably emerged as the top priority during pre-budget consultations of Union of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman for the Union Budget 2025-26, both with the Central Trade Unions (CTUs) and India Inc.

The confederation of Indian Industry (CII) urged the Union Government to prioritize employment generation and formulating an integrated National Employment Policy to unify the numerous employment focused initiatives currently under various ministries and state governments. Their suggestion has acquired a special significance since India has lost the current financial year without the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme announced in the Union Budget 2024-25 did not even take off yet.

The joint platform of the 10 Central Trade Unions (CTUs), which included AITUC, HMS, CITU, INTUC, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC, also demanded enhancement of allocation for the employment guarantee schemes while increasing the work days from 100 to 200. In a separate submission of memorandum, the government supported Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) also suggested broadening the scope of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme while guaranteeing 200 days of work for each family and ensuring minimum wages to MNREGA workers.

Ten CTUs, barring the BMS, suggested the government look for avenues for resource mobilisation, such as from inheritance tax. They also wanted the government to take such steps that would lessen the burden on common people. One of the suggestion was easing the goods and services tax (GST).

The joint platform of 10 CTUs submitted to Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman also proposed a raising of income tax rebate for salaried class. They also demanded repeal of the controversial four labour codes, which the Union Government want to implement in the financial year 2025-26. They also demanded scraping of the new pension scheme.

See alsoTwin Bills For One Nation One Election Must Be Examined For Potential Risks

Nevertheless, CTUs seemed disappointed which was obvious in their statement which read,“Not only our suggestions and demands are ignored, the government has been implementing policies diametrically opposite to those suggested by the unions, bypassing all tripartite, bipartite democratic mechanisms and institutions.”

CTUs once again said that the government has been sidelining not only the Central Trade Unions but also the Indian Labour Conference, which is the highest tripartite body of the country on labour issue.“It is going to be one decade since the highest tripartite forum, the Indian Labour Conference (ILC) has been called under the NDA governments,” they said.