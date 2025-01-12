Zelensky Hears Syrskyi's Report On AFU Actions At Front
1/12/2025 7:05:53 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has heard a detailed report by Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the actions of the Ukrainian military at the front.
The head of the state said this in his video address published on the president's website , Ukrinform reports.
“I want to commend all our warriors who are steadfastly holding their positions and destroying the invader. In particular, I'd like to highlight the warriors of the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade and the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade for their battles in the Pokrovsk direction, which is currently the most intense,” the President stressed.
Zelensky also thanked soldiers from the 82nd and 95th Air Assault Brigades for their actions in the Kursk region.
As Ukrinform reported, since the beginning of the day, 75 combat clashes occurred between the Ukrainian forces and the Russian army, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector.
