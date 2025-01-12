Ukrainian Rescuers Can Help Put Out Wildfires In United States Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed Ukraine's of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and diplomats to prepare for the possible participation of rescuers in combating the wildfires in California.

The President said this in his address , Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky said the situation there is extremely challenging, and Ukrainians can help Americans protect lives.

“This matter is being worked out, and through appropriate channels, we have offered our assistance to the American side. We already have 150 firefighters prepared,” the President said.

As Ukrinform reported, wildfires in the United States and powerful storm winds that quickly fan the flames have caused a serious danger on the outskirts of Los Angeles, where celebrity homes are located.

Large-scale wildfires have already engulfed five districts around Los Angeles, forcing at least 180,000 people to evacuate.

At least 16 people have been killed in the fires.