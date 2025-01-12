Sheikh Hamad Award For Translation And International Understanding Holds Cultural Events In Thailand

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Bangkok: Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding held a series of meetings and cultural events in Thailand, as part of a tour by the Award's team to explore the state of translation between the Thai and Arabic languages.

The tour included a visit to the religious studies school to learn about an effort to put together an Arabic-Thai dictionary, the alumni association of Arab universities and institutes, which currently includes 100 members, most of whom work in teaching and mosques, in addition to visiting a leading Thai TV channel whose programs focus on religious issues.

Moreover, the delegation also visited the Central Islamic Council of Thailand and met with Sheikhul Islam of Thailand Muhammad Jalaluddin ibn Hussein, one of Thailand's senior translators, who discussed the history of Muslims in Thailand during the meeting.

Sheikhul Islam of Thailand Muhammad Jalaluddin ibn Hussein has translated numerous important religious books, published by the Central Islamic Council of Thailand as endowments for the sake of Allah.

In collaboration with the Thai Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, the International Islamic College Bangkok at Krirk University hosted a conference on the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding.

The conference addressed several topics and was an occasion for the exchange of ideas and experiences with regards to translation and its role in promoting cultural exchange between Arabic and other languages, during which Vice President for International Affairs and Dean of International Islamic College Bangkok at Krirk University Prof. Dr. Jaran Maluleem stressed the importance of language as a powerful tool for bringing people together under the umbrella of free thought, peace, and tolerance.

On the margin of the conference, Thailand's first translated books exhibition was held, featuring over 200 translated works from Arabic to Thai, completed by Thai translators, with the presence of more than 20 scholars and translators from southern Thailand.

On the tour, Media advisor for the Award Dr. Hanan Al Fayyad highlighted the Award's unique vision of supporting linguistic diversity as opposed to the dominance of a language over others.

Al Fayyad added that the inclusion of Thai as one of the Award's 11th edition's languages aims to strengthen cultural dialogue and promote understanding among peoples.

For her part, member of the Awards media team Dr. Emtinan Al Samadi pointed to translation's vital role in bridging civilizations and transferring knowledge.

Nominations for the 11th Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding were opened on January 1, and will run until March 3.

The Award this year consists of two tracks: the 1st track is for individual books translated using the Award's main languages (from Arabic to German, from German to Arabic - from Arabic to Turkish, from Turkish to Arabic - from Arabic to English, and from English to Arabic).

As for the 2nd track, it is dedicated to translation between Arabic and the three main languages (English, German, and Turkish), as well as translation between Arabic and secondary languages, which include: Albanian and Thai.