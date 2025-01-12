Bahraini Charity Selects Kuwait Amir For Gulf Personality Award

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Bahrain's Al-Sanabel Orphan Care Society selected on Sunday the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber as the "Honorary Gulf Leadership Personality" for 2024.

The society awarded His Highness the 2024 Social Responsivity Award for Orphan Care in the GCC, for his contributions in the fields of charitable and humanitarian work.

His Highness the Amir is a leader who offers a lot to advance the care of orphans not only in his country, but also across many parts of the world, said Chairman of the Social Responsibility Network, Professor Yusef Al-Abbasi.

In a statement to KUNA, Kuwait Ambassador to Bahrain, Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah expressed his gratitude to the society for honoring His Highness the Amir.

For his part, the Supervisor of the Award, Sheikh Salman bin Abdullah, praised the efforts Bahrain dedicates to the care of orphans, as well as the ceremony.

Chief of the International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO), Dr. Abdullah Al-Matouq, added that the award is a pioneering initiative that deserves support as it reflects the commitment to Islamic and humanitarian values. (end)

