National Archives Of Qatar To Host Regional UNESCO Conference On January 21

Doha: National Archives of Qatar has signed a partnership agreement with UNESCO to host the regional conference, under the theme "Memory in Heritage: Supporting Documentary Heritage Preservation in the Arab Region."

The event, scheduled for January 2122 in Doha, will bring together experts, representatives from national libraries, museums, archives, and regional and international organizations.

The aims to enhance regional cooperation by developing innovative mechanisms to safeguard and sustain documentary heritage. Key focus areas include addressing major challenges such as climate change and regional conflicts. Additionally, it seeks to increase Arab representation in international forums by fostering unified efforts and a shared strategic vision.

Secretary-General of National Archives of Qatar, Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Buainain, emphasized that hosting this conference in partnership with UNESCO demonstrates Qatar's commitment to supporting global and regional efforts in preserving documentary heritage.

He added that the National Archives of Qatar aims to provide a collaborative platform for experts and institutions to build strategic partnerships that protect and digitize this heritage, ensuring its sustainability and highlighting its value as a cornerstone of cultural and regional development.

He pointed out that UNESCO's Memory of the World program provides a crucial framework for supporting institutions in protecting documentary heritage, adding that this partnership offers an opportunity to enhance regional collaboration, develop sustainable policies, and strengthen the role of regional institutions in preserving this cultural legacy.

HE United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Representative for the Gulf States and Yemen and Director of the UNESCO Office in Doha Salah El Din Zaki Khaled highlighted the importance of preserving documentary heritage as a foundation for documenting the past, preserving cultural identity, understanding the present, and building bridges for future generations. He stressed the role of this heritage in fostering dialogue, promoting respect, and showcasing the rich exchange of knowledge and culture across regions and continents.

He also praised the Arab region's efforts to safeguard its heritage while underlining the need to enhance its presence in UNESCO's Memory of the World register, where the region currently accounts for only 4% of the global entries. To address this gap, UNESCO has proposed the establishment of a regional committee to document heritage, improve coordination among nations, build capacity, and raise awareness of the importance of preserving this unique cultural resource.

His Excellency noted that creating a regional register would highlight the Arab world's profound contributions to science, culture, and education, strengthening its international standing. He stressed that the initiative's success depends on collective efforts and collaboration among countries, showcasing Arab heritage as a source of global pride and inspiration.

The conference will address various topics, including effects of climate change on documentary heritage and case studies from countries impacted by natural disasters such as Libya, Mauritania, and Morocco. Discussions will also explore the role of private libraries and family archives in preserving historical documents and the challenges they face. Furthermore, the proposal to establish a regional Memory of the World committee will be a key topic of discussion, aiming to boost Arab representation in international heritage platforms.

UNESCO's Memory of the World program, launched in 1992, is an international initiative that supports national and regional institutions in developing policies and efficiently managing documentary heritage. Through this conference, Qatar National Archive and UNESCO aim to present a forward-looking vision that ensures the sustainable preservation of cultural heritage while uniting efforts to address shared challenges.

This conference marks a significant step in fostering regional cooperation, ensuring that Arab documentary heritage is preserved for future generations as an essential component of the region's cultural identity and shared human history.