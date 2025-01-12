Russians Attack Zaporizhzhia With Drones, Two Civilian Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out in a private and two civilians were after a drone attack.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The number of those injured in Zaporizhzhia has increased to two. Both have been taken to the hospital,” he wrote.

“Explosive injuries, limb injuries - doctors are providing medical care to the of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. The condition of the man and woman is currently assessed as moderate,” Fedorov later wrote in Telegram.

The photos posted by Fedorov show a destroyed private house, as well as damaged houses and cars. Utility services are working at the site.

Earlier it was reported that Zaporizhzhia was attacked by enemy drones. One private house caught fire.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zaporizhzhia region Governor Ivan Fedorov said that 80 people injured in enemy attacks this week remain in Zaporizhzhia hospitals.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA