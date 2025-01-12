Planet Parade 2025: When You Can See 6, 7 Planets At Same Time

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January and February 2025, a rare planetary alignment will take place. First 6 and later 7 planets will be simultaneously visible from Earth.

On January 21, the inhabitants of the Earth will be able to see six planets in the sky at the same time - Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune, Venus, and Saturn.

It is noted that on February 28, the seven planets of the solar system - Saturn, Mercury, Neptune, Venus, Uranus, Jupiter, and Mars - will line up in a single line. Astronomers call this phenomenon a great planetary conjunction.

Only Uranus and Neptune will be visible through binoculars, the rest will not.

In fact, it is not uncommon for several planets to be on the same side of the Sun at the same time. However, the more planets there are - starting from three - the rarer the phenomenon is considered. The rarest of all is the appearance of seven planets at the same time.

It seems that these planets are on the same line. This is because all the planets of the Solar System orbit the Sun in an ecliptic pattern.

Some of the planets have orbits slightly above or below the ecliptic, but they are all more or less at the same level.

Sometimes the planets are on the same side of the Sun as they move through their orbits. That's why people on Earth can see them in the sky at the same time.

Photo: ScienceAlert