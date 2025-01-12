Occupiers Setting Up Classrooms For Drone Repairs, Net Weaving In Schools In Zaporizhzhia Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In schools located in the Russian-occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, funds are being allocated for setting up classrooms for net weaving and drone repair.
According to Ukrinform, the Yellow Ribbon resistance movement shared this information on Telegram .
"A new way of militarizing children in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region - federal funds are now being actively redirected to the so-called 'Mission Z'. As part of 'Mission Z', expenses are being redirected: what was supposed to go towards school supplies is now being used to meet the needs of the 'Special Military Operation'. This involves equipping additional classrooms for net weaving and drone repairs," the message reads.
Activists from Melitopol report that in the occupied city, funds are also being used to establish clubs and provide extra courses for schoolchildren.
As reported by Ukrinform, over 3,000 children were reportedly taken from occupied Kherson region to Russia for "re-education."
