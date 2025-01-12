Chhattisgarh News: 2 Police Personnel Injured In IED Blast In Bijapur

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Almost a week after 9 people, including a driver, were feared killed in the bomb blast in Bijapur, as many as two personnel were in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Sunday, ANI quoted the police as saying.

The police added that the IED blast was carried out by the Maoists.

According to the details, shared by the police, the incident took place when the team of Kutru Police Station and District Reserve Guard were carrying out area domination duty.

All those injured in the incident, are being treated at Bijapur District Hospital, and the injured jawans are out of danger, police said.

Further details are awaited in the matter.

5 Naxals killed:

Earlier in the day, five Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, ANI quoted the police as saying.

According to the Superintendent of Police, Bijapur, Jitendra Yadav, "5 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces. The bodies of 2 female naxals and 3 male naxals have been recovered. The identification of the deceased is yet to be done."

The SP said that several automatic and other weapons and explosives were from the forests under the National Park area of the Bijapur district.

"1 SLR rifle, 12 bore rifle, single shot rifle, BGL launcher and other arms and ammunition have been recovered," said the official.

Sharing details from the encounter, SP Jitendra Yadav said, "Based on the intelligence about the presence of naxals in the Bandepara-Korenjed forests under Madded police station area of the national park area of Bijapur district on January 11, a security force team had gone on an anti-Maoist operation."

"During the operation, today Sunday morning, an exchange of fire began between the security forces and the Naxalites in the Bandepara-Korenged forest, which continued till 3-4 pm," said the SP.

