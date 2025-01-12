(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) a charset="UTF-8"/> Indigenous People in Canada Denounce Trump's "Insulting and Worrying" Statements ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



Home



Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads











Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Flamingo Beach Costa Rica, A Place You Would Definitely Want To Visit More Than Once Travel All Costa Ricans Planning to Visit the UK Will Need to Comply With a Crucial New Regulation Travel Number of Tourists in Costa Rica Rises Sharply in the Year 2024 Travel Guanacaste Airport Inaugurates New Direct Routes to Seattle San Francisco and Boston Travel Common Mistakes When Traveling Without Insurance and How to Be Prepared This Holiday Season

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle Indigenous People in Canada Denounce Trump's“Insulting and Worrying” Statements Culture & Lifestyle Birth Rate Falls to 9.8 per Thousand Inhabitants in Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle 50 Years Being a Folkloric City of Costa Rica is Commemorated Travel NBA Legend Michael Jordan Arrived in Costa Rica to Enjoy His Vacation Culture & Lifestyle Enjoy the Beaches of Costa Rica During These Vacations, But With Great Caution

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Culture & Lifestyle Updated: January 11, 2025Indigenous People in Canada Denounce Trump's“Insulting and Worrying” Statements By TCRN STAFF January 11, 20250 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_80{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_80{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadEnvironment TCRN STAFF - January 11, 2025Climate and Energy Demand Put Electricity Supply at Risk in Costa Rica Travel TCRN STAFF - January 11, 2025Flamingo Beach Costa Rica, A Place You Would Definitely Want To Visit More Than Once Featured Event TCRN STAFF - January 10, 2025This is What`s Known About the Costa Rican Fishing Tournament Where the Former NBA Star Michael Jordan Participates TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

President-elect Donald Trump's repeated statements about a possible annexation of Canada to the United States provoked a strong reaction from the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN), Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak.

These statements are not only insulting, but also deeply worrying, because they undermine the sovereignty of indigenous peoples whose inherent rights to these territories predate the very creation of these two nations.

In a statement, Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak stressed that First Nations reject these eccentric and disrespectful statements regarding their ancestral and traditional territories, highlighting that the borders that separate Canada and the United States cross the ancestral lands and traditional territories of numerous indigenous peoples, tribes and nations. Donald Trump has stated on several occasions that Canada should be annexed to the United States as the 51st state of that country.

We, the First Nations, have lived on our lands and territories since time immemorial, long before the establishment of colonial borders . The AFN chief points out that indigenous peoples have inherent and treaty-based rights to self-determination, which are recognized by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

After mentioning international treaties concluded with the Crown, as well as constitutional recognition and protection, Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak added that First Nations speak on their behalf on the international stage and have many international allies, including peoples, tribes and nations located south of the Canada-US border.

The Canadian indigenous leader also evoked in her statement the long history of sacrifice of First Nations, who fought for the freedoms of other nations in two world wars, in peacekeeping missions and in other conflicts.”

In expressing the AFN's firm determination to protect the rights, lands, territories and sovereignty of all the First Nations it represents, Woodhouse Nepinak stated categorically that any suggestions or discussions about the future of our ancestral lands and traditional territories must and will include us.-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR