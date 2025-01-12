Travelling To Mahakumbh? Yet To Book Tickets? New Flights, Over 13,000 Trains Added- Check Timings, Other Travel Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) More than 40 crore people are expected to visit Prayagraj over the next two months as Uttar Pradesh hosts the Mahakumbh festival.



When and where is the festival?

The Mahakumbh festival will be held across 45 days - between January 13 and February 26 - in Prayagraj. The main 'Shahi Snan' days will fall on Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 29), and Basant Panchami (February 3). The area is expected to witness an increased footfall of devotees on these days.

Flights add routes

Prayagraj airport has made significant advances since the last major iteration of the festival and even sought approval for international flights in October 2024. Aviation is expected to contribute significantly this year - with airlines adding dozens of flights ahead of the Mahakumbh Mela. Data shared earlier with Mint indicates that the city will see see an average of 117 weekly departures in early February. The number is well more than double the departures it handled in December.



Spicejet will operate 35 weekly flights to Prayagraj - up from its current tally of zero. This will include daily flights from Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Alliance Air which currently runs Delhi-Prayagraj flights has also added routes ahead of the festival. It will now connect the city to Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Dehradun. IndiGo and Akasa Air have indicated plans to augment their capacity.

Indian Railways to operate operate 13,000 trains

Indian Railways has plans to operate approximately 13,000 trains over the next 50 days. This includes around 10,000 regular and 3,000 special trains.

“Railway Authorities have planned 3 Special Trains to and fro Katra-Prayagraj for convenience of those attending the #Mahakumbh. First Special Train has been finalised for 24th January which will leave Katra Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway Station for Prayagraj and return from Prayagraj to Katra on 26th January,” said Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

(With inputs from agencies)