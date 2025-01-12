(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday evening, the Russian military launched two using guided aerial bombs near a boarding house in Sudzha.

Press officer Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi of the temporary military commandant's office in Russia shared this information during a television broadcast, Ukrinform reports.

"Yesterday evening, the enemy launched two airstrikes with guided bombs near the boarding house. The explosions occurred 50 meters away from the premise, though the Kremlin and the Russian were fully aware that this facility houses primarily elderly people, individuals with disabilities, and families with children," Dmytrashkivskyi said.

Currently, efforts are underway to provide basic relief, such as installing windows to shield residents from the freezing temperatures.

“All day, relatives of those in the boarding house have been phoning and pleading to have these residents evacuated to Ukraine, not Russia,” he added.

Dmytrashkivskyi revealed that Sudzha has been devastated by the ongoing attacks, with 80% of the town destroyed.

“There is no intact infrastructure left. Over 250 residential houses have been destroyed. Villages like Lebedivka and Sverdlikovo have been completely wiped off the map - they exist only on paper,” he noted.

The Russian authorities, according to Dmytrashkivskyi, are obstructing evacuation efforts for their citizens and are not establishing humanitarian corridors.

“In contrast, prisoner exchanges were carried out via a green corridor in the village of Mala Loknya. Yet, they refuse to provide such corridors for their own civilians. The Russian government seems indifferent to their fate, appearing to prefer they perish,” he argued.

The strikes on Sudzha resulted in injuries, including a woman who suffered a severe hand injury. Tragically, she succumbed to her injuries by morning.

Previously, Dmytrashkivskyi reported that 36 civilians had died in Sudzha district, Kursk region, as a result of Russian shelling during the Ukrainian Defense Forces' operations in the area.