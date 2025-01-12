Zelensky: Ukraine Ready To Hand Over DPRK Pows In Exchange For Ukrainian Soldiers Held In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky shared a showing the questioning of captured from North Korea and said that Ukraine is ready to hand them over to the DPRK in exchange for Ukrainian soldiers held captive in Russia.

In a post on social media, Zelensky wrote that in addition to the first captured soldiers from North Korea, there will“undoubtedly be more.”

“It's only a matter of time before our manage to capture others. There should be no doubt left in the world that the Russian is dependent on military assistance from North Korea,” Zelensky stated.

Zelensky noted that Russian President Putin started three years ago with ultimatums to NATO and attempts to rewrite history, but he cannot manage without military support from Pyongyang.

“Ukraine is ready to hand over Kim Jong Un's soldiers to him if he can organize their exchange for our warriors who are being held captive in Russia,” he wrote.

The head of the Ukrainian added that for those North Korean soldiers who do not wish to return, there may be other options available. In particular, those who express a desire to bring peace closer by spreading the truth about this war in Korean will be given that opportunity.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Kursk region captured two soldiers from North Korea. They have already been transported to Kyiv, where they are communicating with investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).