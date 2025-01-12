PRESS RELEASE - Washington State Department Of Veterans Affairs Applauds The City Of Lacey For Joining Forces To Prevent Suicide
Date
1/12/2025 12:30:43 PM
Suicide has been an ongoing battle for the Veteran community. Many of our Service Members, Veterans, and their family members find themselves in unbearable pain, feeling disconnected from their own community. Through connection, your WDVA suicide Prevention Program aims to improve self-efficacy and hope. Washington State is home to many resources for the Service Members, Veterans, and their families; therefore, our goal is to develop a strong Network to sincerely support and guide those in need.
In effort to connect the community, your WDVA will:
Create an advisory committee to include federal, state, and local organizations dedicated to helping Service Members, Veterans, and their families.
Host and attend events to provide education about suicide and prevention materials in the veteran community.
Host community listening sessions to better understand the unique needs of our community.
Establish a strong peer network of volunteers to navigate Service Members, Veterans, and their families in a time of need.
If you are a provider or a non-profit organization that serves service members, veterans, and/or their families, please reach out to the Suicide Prevention Program, by contacting ... for collaboration.
Learn how to donate to the Veterans and Military Members Suicide Prevention Account.
Suicide Prevention Program - Highlighting Washington Department of Veterans Affairs Programs
Suicide Prevention Program Partners:

Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs

University of Washington Forefront Suicide Prevention

Washington State Department of Health

Washington State Legislature

Washington State Health Care Authority

Heroes Homestead

Washington State Department of Licensing

Nine9Line Veteran Services

Washington Army National Guard

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Washington Air National Guard

SAMHSA/SMVF TA Center

Suquamish Tribe

Providence Medical Group

Makah Nation

Psych Armor Institute

Department of Defense

Rocky Mountain MIRECC

Directorate of Personnel and Family Readiness – JBLM

ETS Sponsorship
