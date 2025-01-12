RESCI Revolutionizes Property Investment In South Africa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA, January 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RESCI (Real Estate Secured Crowd Investments) is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking platform, designed to democratize property in South Africa. By leveraging en commandite partnerships , RESCI offers a secure, transparent, and accessible avenue for individuals to invest in property-backed projects without the traditional barriers of extensive capital or management responsibilities.Key Features of RESCI:En Commandite Partnerships: This unique structure allows investors to become silent partners in specific property projects, ensuring limited liability and direct ties to tangible assets.Diverse Investment Opportunities: Investors can choose from a variety of property bonds, each offering competitive returns and backed by real estate assets.User-Friendly: With a straightforward sign-up process, investors can easily select projects that align with their financial goals and monitor their investments' performance.Attractive Returns: RESCI's deals typically offer a minimum of 10% interest per year over a 20-year bond term, providing a reliable income stream for investors."At RESCI, we're redefining property investment, making it accessible, secure, and rewarding for every investor," said Jaco Roets, Chief Executive Officer at RESCI. "Our approach eliminates conventional barriers, allowing individuals to build wealth through property-backed projects with optimal security."To assist potential investors in understanding the growth potential, RESCI offers an investment calculator on their website, enabling users to project returns based on initial capital, interest rates, tax considerations, and investment duration.For more information about RESCI and to explore current investment opportunities , visit .About RESCI:RESCI stands for Real Estate Secured Crowd Investments, reflecting a commitment to providing secure, transparent, and strategic investment opportunities in the property market. By diverging from traditional Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Joint Venture models, RESCI offers a unique structure based on en commandite partnerships, making property investment accessible to a broader spectrum of investors.

