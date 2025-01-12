Exports, imports at Iran’s Bushehr port increase 52 percent in 9 months

(MENAFN) The loading and unloading of goods at Bushehr port, located in southwestern Iran, saw a remarkable 52 percent increase during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 to December 21, 2024), compared to the same period in the previous year. Mohammad Shakibi-Nasab, the director-general of the and Maritime Department of Bushehr province, reported that a total of five million tons of goods were processed through the during this period. This surge reflects the growing importance of Bushehr port in the region’s trade and logistics network.



Shakibi-Nasab also highlighted the significant growth in containerized cargo handling at the port. A total of 53,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of container goods were unloaded and loaded in Bushehr port, marking a 35 percent year-on-year increase. The rise in both general cargo and containerized goods has contributed to Bushehr port’s increased prosperity, generating more employment opportunities and boosting the port’s income, according to the official.



Iran’s national ports, as reported by the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), have also experienced robust growth in cargo handling during the same period. The total cargo handled at Iran’s ports reached nearly 175 million tons, with 60.38 million tons unloaded and 114.61 million tons loaded. The handling of oil and non-oil goods accounted for the majority of these operations, underscoring the significance of both sectors in Iran’s maritime trade.



In addition to general cargo, container operations at Iran's ports have seen a marked increase. The ports handled 2.33 million TEUs, reflecting a 14 percent rise compared to the previous year’s total of 2.05 million TEUs. This growth in containerized cargo points to enhanced operational efficiency and an upward trend in trade volumes at Iranian ports, strengthening their position as critical hubs for regional and international commerce.

MENAFN12012025000045015839ID1109081041