Iran’s copper cathode output surges 3.2 percent in 9 months annually

(MENAFN) The production of copper cathode in Iran increased by 3.2 percent during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 to December 21, 2024), compared to the same period last year, according to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO). The organization reported that 216,732 tons of copper cathode were produced during this period, up from 209,956 tons in the previous year. Copper cathode is a crucial raw material for producing copper rods, widely used in the wire and cable industry.



The mining sector holds strategic importance in Iran, and successive governments have prioritized the development of various aspects of this industry. IMIDRO, a major state-owned holding company, plays a pivotal role in advancing this sector. As part of its initiatives, the organization supports contractors in mining exploration, upgrades the geographic information system (GIS) database to international standards, explores hidden and deep resources using advanced methods, and focuses on workforce training to meet industry demands.



IMIDRO is also implementing programs to enhance exploration and processing of rare minerals using specialized technologies. It is working on equipping and modernizing the drilling fleet in collaboration with the Mining Investment Insurance Fund and supporting exploration consultants to improve their scientific and technical capabilities. Additional exploration activities at existing mines aim to increase reserve tonnage, reflecting the organization’s comprehensive strategy for sector growth.



Moreover, IMIDRO is actively involving the private sector in exploration operations to broaden participation in this critical field. Recognizing the importance of exploration, the organization is preparing a strategic five-year plan to intensify focus on this area. These initiatives underscore IMIDRO's commitment to ensuring sustainable development and increasing resource efficiency within Iran's mining sector.

MENAFN12012025000045015839ID1109081036