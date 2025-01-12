New Study Reveals How Ancient Migrations Shape Yemen's Genetic Diversity

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) A team of researchers from Khalifa University in the United Arab Emirates, along with international collaborators, has uncovered fascinating details about how ancient migrations have shaped the genetic makeup of modern Yemenis. The study, published in the journal *Scientific Reports*, illustrates how populations from the Levant, Arabia, and East Africa have contributed to Yemen's gene pool over thousands of years.





Yemen has historically been a crossroads between Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, and the Levant. Its pivotal role in ancient trade networks, notably the spice and incense trade, connected it to major civilizations such as Egypt, Sumer, and Greece. As Yemen prospered, it also became a center for the East African slave trade, significantly influencing its population.





To understand Yemen's genetic history, the researchers analyzed DNA from 46 Yemeni individuals and compared it with genetic data from neighboring populations. They focused on markers that indicate ancient migrations, specifically the Y-chromosome (passed down through males) and mitochondrial DNA (passed down through females).





The findings indicate that Yemen's male lineage is closely linked to the Levant and Arabia, with a dominant Y-chromosome haplogroup (J1) commonly found in Southwest Asia. Conversely, nearly one-third of Yemeni mitochondrial DNA samples exhibited African-specific markers, such as L2a1, which is prevalent in sub-Saharan Africa. This suggests that East African women played a significant role in Yemen's genetic history.





The study identified two major waves of migration that have had a lasting impact on Yemen's population. The first occurred around 5,220 years ago and involved individuals from the Levant, likely during the Bronze Age. The second wave, which took place about 750 years ago, involved groups from East Africa. This later migration is consistent with Yemen's participation in the Red Sea slave trade, during which enslaved East African women were brought to the region.





While the study does not explicitly connect its findings to slavery, the genetic patterns observed align with historical practices. Enslaved African women were often forced into relationships, and their children were considered free under Islamic law. This may help explain the significant African maternal genetic influence seen in modern Yemenis.





Slavery in Yemen was not officially abolished until the 1960s, and its impact on the population's genetics had not been extensively studied until now. This research provides a clearer understanding of how ancient migrations, trade, and slavery have intertwined to shape the Yemeni population we see today.





By revealing these genetic connections, the study highlights Yemen's unique position as a melting pot of cultures and ancestries, reflecting its rich and complex history as a bridge between continents.