EU Commission prepares to send up to 150 experts to monitor Elon Musk’s upcoming live interview co-chair of AfD

(MENAFN) The EU Commission is preparing to send up to 150 experts to monitor Elon Musk’s upcoming live interview with Alice Weidel, co-chair of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, ahead of next month’s German parliamentary elections. The Commission is concerned that the livestream could give the AfD an “unfair advantage” due to the platform’s algorithms, which could potentially amplify Weidel's message while diminishing content from her competitors.



The team of officials from the EU's DG CONNECT tech department and the European Centre for Algorithmic Transparency will focus on analyzing the algorithms behind Musk’s platform, X, rather than the interview’s content. The EU fears that the platform’s algorithms might unfairly boost the right-wing party after Musk praised the AfD in a tweet last month.



Under the 2022 Digital Services Act (DSA), the EU has significant powers to scrutinize online platforms like X and can impose fines for non-compliance with transparency rules. Brussels has already taken action against X for alleged lack of transparency and failure to combat disinformation. The gathered data from the livestream could play a role in advancing the case against Musk’s platform.



Musk’s praise for the AfD and criticism of Chancellor Olaf Scholz in December sparked additional controversy. Despite this, German digital regulator Klaus Muller has suggested that a more balanced approach should be taken, emphasizing freedom of expression.

