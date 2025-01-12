CTC Training Expands Global Reach With Plans To Strengthen Presence In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

CTC Training, a UK-based provider of OFQUAL-regulated qualifications, is set to expand its presence in Qatar as part of its broader vision to enhance corporate partnerships and support learners in the region. Known for its flexible and in-person courses in fields like education, and safety, and business management, the organization aims to foster stronger relationships with with clients in Qatar.

Since 2002, CTC Training has been helping people get the quality training they need. They have helped thousands of learners around the world progress with their career goals thanks to their courses delivered online and face-to-face.

“With UK qualifications, regulated by OFQUAL for your peace of mind, we're always going the extra mile to help. From dedicated tutors to course fees fully inclusive of all costs, we aim to make it simple and straightforward for you to gain the right qualifications that will help you make real progress in your career. Over the years we have built a portfolio of industry leading qualifications in many areas including Education/teacher training, Quality assurance of learning, Health & Safety, Coaching and mentoring, Assessment of learning, Teaching assistant, Business and management,” a company statement said.

CTC Training know that fitting in learning around everyday life can sometimes be difficult, which is why they keep things flexible and have a professional support team based in the UK and Qatar. With many of their courses being available online, you can learn at your own pace and at times that suits your lifestyle.

“Meanwhile, we also offer corporate training with in-person training days that can be carried out at your own workplace – we're sure to have an option to fit in with whatever works best for you,” it added.

Chris Turner, CTC Training founder and Managing Director, has a number of teaching, training and management qualifications following a successful career in multiple industries, which means he knows what it takes to create successful learning courses.

Chris has assembled a professional team with years of relevant experience to call on, based in the UK and Qatar. The team understand what is required to successfully complete our courses and how to best support learners as they progress. The CTC team come with a vast range of experience in a range of sectors including aviation, engineering, further education and management disciplines.

“Throughout our time delivering courses to learners we have gained a number of prestigious customers from multiple sectors both in the UK and internationally. Our client base includes many Government departments in the UK and international territories. We also serve the emergency services including police, fire and the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK. Our private customer base includes big names such as Rolls Royce, Tesco, Virgin Atlantic airlines, British Airways, Mitie, Balfour Beatty, Serco, American Airlines, Dakota Hotels, BAE Systems, Babcock, UK Asbestos Association, TCI Airports, Wizz Air Uk Ltd, Takatuf Petrofac Oman, and many, many more.

“Throughout the coming months we are looking to extend our reach into Qatar. We strongly believe in the personal approach and having people based in the region full time to help guide our learners and nurture strong corporate relationships is a key part of our philosophy,” the company statement added.

To find out more about how you can boost your career, contact CTC Training team to discuss your goals and to find the course that's right for you; for more info visit us at