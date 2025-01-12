Slovakia issues threat to prevent Ukraine assistance over gas transit quarrel

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has warned that Slovakia may block humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine unless the ongoing issue of halted Russian transit through Ukraine is addressed. Fico made these remarks following talks with EU Commissioner Dan Jorgensen on Thursday, expressing concern over the financial losses caused by the disruption.



The cessation of Russian gas flows through Ukraine, a key route for both transit fees and domestic consumption, has left Slovakia facing potential losses of $515 million annually in transit fees and an additional $1 billion in increased gas prices. Fico emphasized that Slovakia’s government could retaliate by using its veto power within the European Union on Ukraine-related issues and potentially suspending humanitarian aid, cutting back support for Ukrainian refugees, and halting emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine.



Fico’s statements followed a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, where Slovakia secured direct gas supplies despite the ongoing transit halt. A planned meeting to address the issue with Ukrainian and European Commission officials was canceled after Ukraine declined to participate, but Slovakia and the European Commission have agreed to form a working group to explore solutions. Slovakia, which imports significant gas from Russia, is now sourcing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from international suppliers in response to the disruption.

