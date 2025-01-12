Pakistan Cricket Board announces 15-member squad for West Indies Test series

(MENAFN) The Pakistan Board (PCB) announced a 15-member squad on Saturday for the upcoming Test series against the visiting West Indies team. The series, consisting of two ICC World Test Championship matches, will take place in Multan, located in eastern Punjab province, from January 17 to 21 and January 25 to 29.



Shan Masood has been retained as captain, with Saud Shakeel serving as vice-captain. The PCB selection committee has made seven changes to the squad that recently toured South Africa, reflecting both tactical adjustments and replacements for injured players. The updates aim to strengthen the team's composition for the home series.



Key players such as Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan, Noman Ali, and Salman Ali Agha have retained their spots in the squad. To bolster the spin department, off-spinner Sajid Khan and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed have been recalled. Additionally, openers Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Huraira have rejoined the team, stepping in for the injured left-handed batsman Saim Ayub and the out-of-form Abdullah Shafique.



The PCB expressed confidence in the squad, emphasizing the mix of experience and fresh talent aimed at ensuring strong performances in the crucial home series. The upcoming matches will provide an opportunity for the team to gain valuable points in the World Test Championship standings and showcase their cricketing strengths on home turf.

