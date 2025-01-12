Panama Canal boss replies to Trump’s requests

(MENAFN) The head of the Panama Canal Authority, Ricaurte Vasquez Morales, has responded to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion that American ships should receive preferential treatment when passing through the canal. Vasquez Morales warned that granting such privileges would lead to chaos and violate international law, including the neutrality treaty governing the canal’s operations.



Trump had recently criticized the fees charged to U.S. vessels and claimed that China had undue influence over the canal. In response, Vasquez Morales emphasized that the canal operates under strict neutrality and that no exceptions could be made for any country, including the U.S. He also dismissed Trump’s claim that China is running the canal, stating that the Chinese had no involvement in the waterway’s operations.



The Panama Canal, which handles about 6% of global trade, was built by the U.S. but transferred to Panama under the Torrijos-Carter Treaties in 1977. While a Chinese company operates two ports near the canal, these ports are separate from the canal itself, which remains managed by the Panama Canal Authority (ACP).



Panama’s president, Jose Raul Mulino, also reaffirmed the country’s sovereignty over the canal, stating that its tariffs are set to manage growing traffic and are not arbitrary.

MENAFN12012025000045015687ID1109081021