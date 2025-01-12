Italian mayor prohibits residents from getting ill

(MENAFN) The mayor of Belcastro, a small town in Italy, has issued a symbolic decree banning residents from getting sick in an effort to draw attention to the town’s severe lack of healthcare services. Antonio Torchia explained that the order was not meant to be taken literally but was an ironic way to highlight the town's dire healthcare situation, especially given its population of 1,300 people.



The town's emergency medical services are intermittent, relying on available personnel, and the nearest medical facility is 45 km away in Catanzaro, the capital of the Calabria region. This situation is particularly concerning as half of Belcastro’s residents are elderly, and they face significant challenges in accessing timely medical care.



Torchia stated that the initiative came after his efforts to address the issue with provincial health authorities were met with no response. He has threatened to escalate the matter to the Public Prosecutor’s Office if no action is taken soon. This decree is part of a broader healthcare crisis in Calabria, where 18 hospitals have closed since 2009, exacerbating the region's healthcare deficiencies.

