Israel Continues To Target Civilians In Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) As the Gaza War enters its 463rd day, the Israeli forces persist in bombing and targeting Palestinians in tents, shelters, and the remaining buildings in the Strip. The displaced people are facing tragic conditions due to the cold, rain, and lack of basic necessities, including water, food, and blankets.





The occupation forces bombed a house and a residential building in the Zeitoun neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, late Friday, resulting in numerous casualties, including martyrs and wounded individuals.





The of in Gaza reported on Saturday that the Israeli occupation had committed five massacres in the Strip over the past 48 hours, leading to 32 deaths and 193 injuries that were treated at hospitals. This brings the total death toll from the Israeli aggression since 7 October 2023, to 46,537, with 109,571 injuries.





Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health announced it had received a notification from international organizations regarding the provision of fuel to the Strip and efforts to ensure that there will be no crisis in the near future.





In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said:“We have made exceptional and intensive efforts to address the fuel crisis that hospitals in the Gaza Strip faced a few days ago, which nearly crippled the hospitals. International organizations have informed us that they successfully brought in fuel and are working to ensure the supply continues without interruptions in the near term.”





While there is cautious anticipation and optimism about the potential outcomes of the negotiations in Doha-particularly due to numerous statements indicating an increased seriousness from both parties in reaching an agreement-Jihad Taha, spokesperson for the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), stated in media remarks on Saturday that the results of the mediators' efforts regarding the ceasefire negotiations and the exchange of prisoners are currently in the hands of the occupation and awaiting its response.





According to a source within the Palestinian resistance, the indirect negotiations with the Israeli occupation government“are proceeding positively.” This implies that Hamas has sent a new message to the occupation government via the mediators, aimed at dismantling the points of disagreement. However, a final agreement has not yet been reached, which Benjamin Netanyahu, the head of the occupation government, appears to be exploiting to obstruct the process.





Furthermore, it was noted that Hamas' message proposed deferring some points of disagreement for future discussions, while agreeing to meet the requirements of each stage without delay.





On Saturday, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, released a video titled“Time is Running Out,” referring to the Israeli captives they hold. The video seemed to be in response to an Israeli woman speaking in Arabic who had requested a video of her captive husband, David Konio.