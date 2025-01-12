Gasoline consumption in Iran rises 7.4 percent

(MENAFN) Keramat Veis Karami, the head of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC), announced a significant rise in daily consumption in the current Iranian calendar year 1403 (beginning March 20, 2024). According to Tasnim News Agency, the average daily gasoline consumption has reached 124 million liters, marking a 7.4 percent increase compared to last year’s figure of 115.4 million liters.



In addition to gasoline, Karami reported a nine percent growth in diesel consumption. He noted that daily diesel consumption, which stood at 110 million liters in the previous year, has now risen significantly. This uptick in fuel consumption reflects various economic and demographic factors, including a growing number of vehicles and increased travel activity within the country.



Although Iran is a major oil producer, the surge in domestic demand for refined products like gasoline has strained its refining infrastructure. High government subsidies have made gasoline in Iran some of the cheapest globally, encouraging higher consumption rates. This affordability, while beneficial to consumers, has exacerbated resource pressures and highlighted the need for long-term solutions.



To address these challenges, the government has initiated campaigns promoting public transportation, energy conservation, and the development of fuel-efficient technologies. However, seasonal spikes in demand, particularly during holidays, often force the importation of gasoline to meet domestic needs. Experts stress the necessity of strategic planning and possible subsidy reforms to ensure sustainability and balance future energy demands.

MENAFN12012025000045015839ID1109081026