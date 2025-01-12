Dubai becomes a key center for Russia’s “shadow fleet” operations

(MENAFN)

Dubai, UAE, now plays a pivotal role as a hub for Russia’s so-called "shadow fleet," with companies registered there reportedly owning a minimum of 55 vessels under Western sanctions.



This information comes from an investigation conducted by the Finnish outlet Yle's MOT editorial team, as cited by Ukrinform.



The report highlights that the ship Eagle S, suspected of damaging the Estlink 2 power cable between Finland and Estonia, is also linked to a company based in Dubai.



Journalists traced the origins of 149 vessels tied to Russia's "shadow fleet" targeted by Western sanctions. Their findings expose Russia's creation of a vast global network designed to bypass economic restrictions.



The "shadow fleet" primarily facilitates the transportation of Russian oil and gas under the flags of nations not affected by sanctions.



Significantly, the investigation uncovered frequent changes in vessel names, flags, and ownership. Around one-third of the ships had undergone name changes within a month after sanctions were imposed or shortly thereafter. Similarly, roughly one-third had switched ownership or management companies, while over 20 percent had registered under different flags.



