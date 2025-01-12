Value of non-oil exports from Semnan province sees 60 percent increase in 9 months

(MENAFN) The value of non-oil exports from Semnan province witnessed a remarkable 60 percent increase during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 to December 21, 2024), compared to the same period last year, according to Morteza Hajian-Nejad, the director-general of Semnan’s Customs Department. During this period, the province exported 310,000 tons of commodities worth over USD370 million, marking a 19 percent rise in weight year-on-year. Key export destinations included Iraq, Afghanistan, Türkiye, and Russia, with products reaching a total of 40 countries.



Hajian-Nejad also reported that Semnan imported 32,000 tons of goods valued at USD191 million over the same nine months. This reflected a seven percent increase in value and a 20 percent rise in weight compared to the same period the previous year. These figures underscore a significant growth in both export and import activities in the province, contributing to its economic development.



On a national scale, non-oil exports across Iran rose by 18 percent to USD43.14 billion in the first nine months of the year, according to Foroud Asgari, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). The export volume reached 116.35 million tons, showing a 13.77 percent increase from the previous year. The average customs value of exported goods per ton rose by 3.74 percent to USD371.



Petrochemical products continued to dominate Iran’s non-oil exports, accounting for 50.7 million tons valued at USD19.7 billion. This represented a 33.25 percent increase in volume and a 32 percent rise in value year-on-year. On the import side, Iran recorded USD50.89 billion in goods, including gold bullion, with a slight 3.16 percent decrease in weight to 27.94 million tons. These trends reflect both growth in export value and challenges in balancing trade volumes.

MENAFN12012025000045015839ID1109081028