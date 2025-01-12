Over 70 domestic, international firms participate in Iran steel structures exhibition

(MENAFN) More than 70 domestic and international companies are participating in the second International of Steel Structures, Related Engineering Industries, and Services (Iran Steel FAB), showcasing their latest products, services, and achievements. The event is scheduled to take place from January 13 to 16, 2025, at the Tehran International Permanent Fairground under the slogan, "Safe and Sustainable Structures for Everyone, Everywhere."



Speaking to IRIB about the exhibition, Zare Haghighi, the head of the Steel Structures Cooperative Company of Iran (CAMSI), highlighted the vital role of steel production in national development. He emphasized its strategic importance across various industrial and urban infrastructure sectors, including machinery, mining, construction, defense industries, refineries, petrochemicals, energy, and transportation. Haghighi also stressed the need to prioritize the production of final goods over raw material exports, aligning with global industrial and urban development trends.



Haghighi pointed out that expanding into regional and global markets is essential for developing sales networks, creating value-added products, and advancing engineering and construction technologies. This focus not only benefits steel structure producers but also contributes to broader economic growth through increased employment opportunities and technological progress.



The exhibition aims to achieve several objectives, including promoting exports, attracting investment, and facilitating knowledge exchange in construction and design engineering. It also seeks to introduce standard steel structure producers, showcase export-ready products, and educate visitors about new technologies. Additionally, the event offers a platform for researchers to access scientific studies, fosters a dynamic business environment, supports targeted marketing, and hosts specialized seminars and workshops. By evaluating market opportunities, encouraging knowledge-based businesses, and enabling interactions with government and private sector officials, the exhibition also strengthens political and economic relations through exhibition diplomacy.

