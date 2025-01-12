US leader awards Pope Francis Presidential Medal of Freedom

(MENAFN) US leader Joe Biden has presented Pope Francis with the Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction, the highest civilian recognition bestowed by the leader.



On Saturday, the White House announced that Biden conferred the honor during a phone conversation with the pontiff. The statement referred to Pope Francis as "the People’s Pope – a light of faith, hope, and love that shines brightly across the world."



The release further highlighted the pope's unwavering commitment to serving the poor, stating, "A loving pastor, he joyfully answers children’s questions about God. A challenging teacher, he commands us to fight for peace and protect the planet. A welcoming leader, he reaches out to different faiths. The first pope from the Southern Hemisphere, Pope Francis is unlike any who came before."



Biden had initially planned to visit Rome this weekend to present the award in person, but canceled the trip to focus on responding to wildfires in California, which have claimed at least 16 lives.



This marks the first occasion that President Biden has granted the Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction to an individual.



In a telegram, Pope Francis expressed his sorrow, saying he was "saddened by the loss of life and the widespread destruction caused by the fires near Los Angeles."

