Head of Transitional Sovereignty Council pledges that SAF will reclaim every inch of territory occupied by RSF

(MENAFN) Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Transitional Council, has pledged that the Sudanese (SAF) will reclaim every inch of territory occupied by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This statement follows the army's recent capture of Wad Madani, the capital of Gezira state in central Sudan. The RSF commander, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hemedti), described the loss of Wad Madani as merely "losing a round" in the broader conflict.



In a tweet on the social platform "X," Al-Burhan commended the Sudanese people for their patience in the face of "terrorist militias" and expressed gratitude to the joint forces, security personnel, police, popular resistance, and support groups. He emphasized that victory over the rebels was imminent, with the armed forces determined to reclaim and purify every area held by the RSF and its mercenaries. Minni Arko Minawi, governor of Darfur and commander of the joint forces allied with the Sudanese army, affirmed that military operations will continue until all cities under RSF control are retaken.



Meanwhile, Hemedti responded by acknowledging the loss of Wad Madani but maintained that the RSF had not lost the overall battle. In an audio message shared on the Rapid Support Forces' Telegram channel, he vowed to restore civilian support and goodwill among the population.

