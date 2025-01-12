Netanyahu approves Mossad chief's visit to Qatar amid ceasefire talks over Gaza war
Date
1/12/2025 3:45:47 AM
(MENAFN) A indication of progress in ceasefire talks over the Gaza war is the approval by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to deploy the director of the Mossad foreign intelligence organization to Qatar.
The decision was made public by Netanyahu's administration on Saturday. When David Barnea will visit Doha, the capital of Qatar, the location of the most recent round of indirect negotiations between Israel and the militant Hamas group, was not immediately clear. High-ranking Israeli officials who would have to approve any deal are now involved because of his presence.
In 15 months of war, just one short ceasefire has been reached, and that was during the first few weeks of hostilities. Since then, the United States, Egypt, and Qatar-mediated negotiations have stagnated several times.
Netanyahu has been adamant on dismantling Hamas's military capabilities in Gaza. Hamas has demanded that Israel remove all of its troops from the mostly destroyed area. Gaza's Health Ministry reported on Thursday that the war has claimed the lives of more than 46,000 Palestinians.
MENAFN12012025000045016953ID1109080467
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.