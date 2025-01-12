Netanyahu approves Mossad chief's visit to Qatar amid ceasefire talks over Gaza war

(MENAFN) A indication of progress in ceasefire talks over the Gaza war is the approval by Israeli Prime to deploy the director of the Mossad foreign intelligence organization to Qatar.



The decision was made public by Netanyahu's administration on Saturday. When David Barnea will visit Doha, the capital of Qatar, the location of the most recent round of indirect negotiations between Israel and the Hamas group, was not immediately clear. High-ranking Israeli officials who would have to approve any deal are now involved because of his presence.



In 15 months of war, just one short ceasefire has been reached, and that was during the first few weeks of hostilities. Since then, the United States, Egypt, and Qatar-mediated negotiations have stagnated several times.



Netanyahu has been adamant on dismantling Hamas's military capabilities in Gaza. Hamas has demanded that Israel remove all of its troops from the mostly destroyed area. Gaza's Health Ministry reported on Thursday that the war has claimed the lives of more than 46,000 Palestinians.



MENAFN12012025000045016953ID1109080467