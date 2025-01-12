Traffic Jam On Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway As Thousands Head Home For Sankranti

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 12 (IANS) Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway saw traffic jams for the third consecutive day on Sunday as thousands of families from Hyderabad and outskirts were heading to their native places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for Sankranti.

Bus stations and railway stations in Hyderabad and Secunderabad were crowded with passengers.

Road Corporations of both the Telugu States were operating special buses while South Central Railway running additional trains to clear extra rush.

Cars, buses and other transport queued up at toll plazas on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway even as authorities have taken special measures to ease the congestion. A huge rush was seen at the Panthangi toll plaza on National Highway 65 near Choutuppal in the Yadadri-Bhongir district.

In view of the rush, authorities opened additional gates. The vehicles were allowed to pass towards the Andhra Pradesh side through 12 gates. Only four gates were functioning for vehicles coming to Hyderabad from Andhra Pradesh. According to officials 1.43 lakh vehicles passed through this toll plaza on Friday and Saturday.

The flow of vehicles increased eightfold compared to normal days. Officials said the FasTag facility was ensuring smooth movement of vehicles through the toll plaza. More than 1,000 vehicles per hour were passing through the toll plaza from Hyderabad towards Vijayawada.

On normal days, 150-200 vehicles pass through this route. There was a huge traffic jam on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway from Abdullapurmet to Kothaduem, at Choutuppal and also at Korlapahad toll plaza in Nalgonda district.

Sankranti holidays began early this year for educational institutions. As January 11 was a second Saturday, many families left for their native places on Friday itself. Families were seen packing their bags to join their near and dear ones in their native places for the harvest festival to be celebrated on January 14. Railway and bus stations in Hyderabad were also packed with passengers heading to their destinations in both the Telugu states.

Special trains and buses are being operated from Hyderabad to various places in both states to clear the rush. The number of travellers is likely to see a big jump over the next two days.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced that it will operate 6,432 special buses for those travelling to their hometowns. These buses will operate from January 9 to 15, covering destinations within the state and neighbouring states. Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has announced that it will operate 7,200 special buses from various parts of Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring States.

As many as 3,900 buses will run between January 8 and 13 to accommodate passengers travelling before Sankranti while 3,300 buses will operate after Sankranti for the return journey.

Of the 3,900 special buses, 2,153 will operate from Hyderabad. South Central Railway (SCR) is also running 366 special trains to clear extra rush during Sankranti.

Every year, an estimated 20 lakh people from Hyderabad and its surroundings visit their hometowns for Sankranti. The majority of them head towards coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions. On no other festival people in such large numbers go home. It leaves the usually busy roads and intersections in Hyderabad rather deserted.

Sankranti offers an opportunity for people to revisit their roots. A large number of techies, students, government and private employees and also businessmen from coastal Andhra never miss the opportunity to visit their native places. Their children enjoy the holiday with a feel of the countryside. They celebrate the holiday by visiting the fields, flying kites, watching decorated bulls, cock-fights, bullock-cart races, and other rural sports that are organised on the occasion.