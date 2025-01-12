Turkish Airlines reports 2.1 percent annual increase in passenger numbers for 2024

(MENAFN) Turkish reported a 2.1 percent annual increase in passenger numbers for 2024, reaching a total of 83.4 million passengers, according to a statement released on Wednesday. The growth reflects the airline's continued efforts to expand its operations and cater to increasing demand. Of the total carried, 31.7 million were international travelers, representing a 6.4 percent rise compared to the previous year.



Despite the growth in passenger numbers, the airline noted a slight decline in its load factor, which dropped by 0.4 percentage points to 82.2 percent year-on-year in 2024. The load factor for international flights stood at 81.8 percent, while domestic flights performed slightly better with a load factor of 85.8 percent. These figures underline the carrier's efficiency in optimizing seat occupancy rates, although some challenges remain in achieving higher overall load factors.



In addition to passenger transport, Turkish Airlines saw significant growth in its cargo and mail operations. The airline transported 2 million tons of cargo and mail in 2024, marking a substantial 20.6 percent increase compared to the previous year. This highlights the company's strong performance in logistics and its ability to capitalize on growing global demand for air freight services.



For December 2024 alone, the airline carried 6.4 million passengers, reflecting a 5.3 percent increase from the same month in 2023. By the end of the year, Turkish Airlines' fleet had expanded to 492 aircraft, underscoring its commitment to enhancing capacity and maintaining its position as a leading global carrier.

