Qatar, Oman Discuss Trade, Industry And Investment Relations

Doha, Qatar: of Commerce and Industry, H E Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, met with Oman's Minister of Commerce, and Promotion, H E Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, during his visit to the Sultanate of Oman on January 9, 2025. Their Excellencies discussed bilateral trade, industrial and investment relations, and explored areas for cooperation in various fields.

Sheikh Faisal expressed his pleasure in holding this important meeting, which constitutes a valuable opportunity for exchanging views and insights on developing trade and investment cooperation and economic relations, as well as identifying areas for future cooperation that reinforces economic growth in the two countries.

His Excellency stressed that the State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman are keen on strengthening bilateral relations in various fields, and underscored the need for intensifying efforts to achieve economic integration in the commercial, industrial and investment sectors.

He also emphasised the importance of strengthening trade and investment cooperation, fostering strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors, and stimulating trade exchange between the two sides.

On the sidelines of the meeting, His Excellency joined his Omani counterpart on a tour at the Invest Oman Hall, where he was briefed about the services provided to facilitate the investment process and procedures.