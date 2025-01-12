Former Australian child star dies in Los Angeles wildfires, mother recalls heartbreaking final moments

(MENAFN) According to his mother, a former Australian child star perished earlier this week when wildfires in Los Angeles tore through his family's Malibu mansion in California.



Mother Shelley Sykes wrote on X Thursday that Rory Callum Sykes was at the family's 17-acre Mount Malibu TV Studios home, where he had his own cabin, when it burned down on January 8.



Shelley Sykes claimed she was "totally heart broken" by her son's passing and called him "beautiful" and "wonderful." Her son was a cast member of the British television series "Kiddy Kapers" in 1998.



She said that the water wasn't functioning when she attempted to use a hose to extinguish the wildfire cinders on the roof of her property.



“He said, ‘mom leave me’ and no mom can leave their kid. And I’ve got a broken arm, I couldn’t lift him, I couldn’t move him,” Sykes said to Australia’s 10 News First.



MENAFN12012025000045016953ID1109080315