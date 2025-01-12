Egypt's Ministry of Tourism shifts focus towards digital marketing on social media platforms

(MENAFN) Egypt's Ministry of and Antiquities is shifting its focus toward digital marketing on social media platforms this year, aiming to directly reach its target audiences more effectively. Tourism Minister Sherif Fathy stated that the ministry plans to reduce spending on traditional advertising methods in favor of more efficient digital tools. He emphasized that digital marketing is a powerful approach to promoting Egyptian tourism, as it can engage a global audience with greater precision, lower costs, and more measurable outcomes.



Fathy explained that a key component of the ministry's marketing strategy involves leveraging international and regional events in which the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities participates. These events provide an excellent opportunity to deliver tailored messages about Egyptian tourism to a wide audience. Through such platforms, the ministry seeks to highlight the country’s archaeological sites and the distinctive tourism experiences that make Egypt an attractive destination for travelers.



He further emphasized that the ministry’s vision is built on utilizing Egypt’s rich and diverse tourism potential. This includes cultural tourism, recreational tourism, and environmental tourism, all of which contribute to Egypt’s unique offerings in the global tourism market. By showcasing this diversity, the ministry aims to position Egypt as a leading destination with unparalleled variety.



Fathy also noted that the ministry is committed to transforming Egypt's diverse tourism patterns into sustainable economic projects. He stated that Egypt aspires to have the widest range of tourism options in the world, and achieving this goal will require innovative strategies to ensure that the tourism sector contributes meaningfully to the country’s economic growth while maintaining its long-term sustainability.

