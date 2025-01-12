Baykar’s acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace opens door to collaboration with Leonardo

(MENAFN) Turkey’s unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) manufacturer Baykar may pursue collaboration with Italian defense giant Leonardo following its recent purchase of Piaggio Aerospace, according to Italy’s Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso.



“The of Piaggio Aerospace by Turkey's Baykar revives a strategic company and paves the way for a broader technological and industrial partnership between Italy and Turkey,” Urso stated during a Senate question session on Thursday.



He highlighted the potential for this collaboration to extend to other significant projects, adding, “In the framework of bolstering industrial ties between Italy and Turkey, we are exploring additional partnerships with sector leaders like Leonardo to strengthen our aerospace sector and enhance our leadership within the EU.”



Baykar finalized its acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace—an Italian aerospace firm with roots dating back to 1884—last month.



Leonardo, a key player in the aerospace and defense industry, ranks as the 13th-largest defense company globally and the second-largest in Europe, according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

